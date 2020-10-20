Fatal House Fire - Cockle Bay, Auckland
Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 7:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a fire at a residential
property in Minerva Terrace, Cockle Bay this
evening.
Emergency services were called to the
well-involved fire at 6.50pm.
Two other people have
been injured and transported to Middlemore
Hospital.
Police will be working with FENZ to
determine the circumstances of the
fir
