Update: Serious Crash – SH1, Kaitaia - Northland - Northland
Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
20 October
The crash, between the
pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred around 6:20pm.
The
Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and an investigation
into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
The
road remains closed while a scene examination is carried
out.
