Hamilton’s ‘Vision’ Made With And For The Community

Mayor Paula Southgate says Hamilton City Council is proud to share its vision for the city’s future – a vision developed by Hamiltonians – but is adamant it can’t be achieved alone.

At today’s Council meeting (22 October), Elected Members adopted the ‘Our vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa’ document, which sets out key, long-term priorities for Hamilton over the next decade.

The vision is made up of five key priorities that will provide strong direction for Council – and its partners – to address the needs of our community, our economy and our environment. The priorities also reflect the views of Councillors, who have listened closely to what Hamiltonians have said they want for their city.

Mayor Southgate says shaping our city in partnership with our stakeholders and the community is vital.

“We know we get better outcomes for our city when we work in collaboration with our community, our stakeholders and our partners — we can’t do it alone, nor do we want to.

“Over the past 12 months, we have been working closely with our community to get a better understanding of what’s important to them and what they want for the future of our city.

“We’ve taken the views of our communities, our partners, and our elected representatives and come up with a vision that will provide us with a solid platform for our future,” Mayor Southgate says.

“It’s a bold vision which reflects what our city wants, needs and aspires to be while also taking into consideration the reality of the wider impacts of issues such as COVID-19, climate change, environmental sustainability and social responsibility.”

The Our vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa document includes five key priorities:

Shaping a city that’s easy to live in Shaping a city where our people thrive Shaping a central city where people love to be Shaping a fun city with lots to do Shaping a green city.

Each of these priorities are supported with key focus areas that will enable Council to deliver on the priorities.

“These priorities will help us with our decision making in processes such as the upcoming Long-Term Plan. We know that we can’t do everything and that we must live within financial constraints, however, these priorities will help us discuss and debate the issues that will have the most impact on our community’s wellbeing.”

Council will be calling for the community to share their voice and shape their city in the upcoming 2021-31 Long-Term Plan consultation phase in March next year. Hamiltonians can sign up to be kept up to date with the Long-Term Plan process and how they can have their say at futurehamilton.co.nz

View our vision and stay up to date

The Our vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa document is available online at futurehamilton.co.nz

Various forms of community engagement have informed the Our vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa document. The themes of the previous engagement campaigns can be viewed here and here.

