Update: Serious Crash-State Highway 2, Timberlea, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 6:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 October
Police can confirm a motorcyclist has
died following the earlier serious crash on Main Rd North,
Timberlea.
The crash was reported to Police just after
5pm.
The road is now open.
Police enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
