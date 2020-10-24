Fatal Crash: Whatatutu Road, Te Karaka
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Whatatutu Road,
Te Karaka, near Gisborne overnight.
Emergency services
were notified of the crash just before 2am.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are under
way.
