Police Investigating Whakatāne Death
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the death of a man in Whakatāne
overnight.
The man presented to Whakatāne Hospital at
around midnight with critical injuries and died a short time
later.
Enquiries are under way to determine the
circumstances that led to the man's injuries.
Anyone
who has information which could assist our enquiries is
asked to contact Police via 105.
Information can also
be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
