Car Flipped, Hastings - Eastern
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection of Railway
Road South and Tollemache Road West, Hastings, due to a car
having flipped.
Police were advised around
1:50pm.
The injury status of those involved is yet to
be
determined.
