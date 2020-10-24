Serious Crash- State Highway 3, Westmere,Whanganui District - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a pedestrian and a heavy-vehicle on State Highway 3, Westmere.

Police were alerted to the collision just before 2pm.

Initial indications are a person has serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Updates will be made when available.

