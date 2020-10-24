Serious Crash- State Highway 3, Westmere,Whanganui District - Central
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
between a pedestrian and a heavy-vehicle on State Highway 3,
Westmere.
Police were alerted to the collision just
before 2pm.
Initial indications are a person has
serious injuries.
The road is closed and diversions
are in place.
Updates will be made when
available.
