Further Appeal For Sightings Of Bir Poudyel

Palmerston North Police are still seeking sightings of 69-year-old Bir Poudyel.

Mr Poudyel was last seen at his Milson home on the morning of 23 October.

Police enquiries have found that he may not be wearing the distinctive pink Bhutanese hat as previously thought.

Police are working with his family to ensure his safe return.

If anyone has seen Mr Poudyel we urge you to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201024/3032.

