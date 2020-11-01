State Highway 29 Reopens Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 1 November 2020, 5:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
31 October
State Highway 29 has
reopened following a crash near Kaimai School earlier this
evening.
Motorists are advised to take care when
driving in the area as the road surface may be
slippery.
A 50 kmh temporary speed limit has been put
in place as a
precaution.
© Scoop Media
