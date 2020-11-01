Update: Crash On State Highway 2, Hawke's Bay - Eastern
Sunday, 1 November 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road is now open following the single-vehicle crash
earlier on State Highway 2 in Putorino, Hawke's
Bay.
Six people sustained moderate to minor injuries
and two of them have been flown to hospital to be
assessed.
Police would like to thank everyone for
their patience and
cooperation.
