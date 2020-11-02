Sudden Death In Albert Park
Monday, 2 November 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland Police have been attending a report of a sudden
death in Albert Park since around 11.50am today.
At
this stage Police are not treating the death as
supsicious.
Police have cordoned off a small section
of the park this afternoon and we will now be conducting
further enquiries on behalf of the
Coroner.
