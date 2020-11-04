Gordonton Road, Hamilton - Waikato

A section of Gordonton Rd near Hamilton is blocked following a crash shortly before 9am.

Emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash at the intersection of Gordonton and Boyd Roads.

Four people have been injured and their status is being assessed.

The road is currently blocked between Boyd and Sainsbury Roads.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and avoid the area.

