Gordonton Road, Hamilton - Waikato
Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 9:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A section of Gordonton Rd near Hamilton is blocked
following a crash shortly before 9am.
Emergency
services are at the scene of a two car crash at the
intersection of Gordonton and Boyd Roads.
Four people
have been injured and their status is being
assessed.
The road is currently blocked between Boyd
and Sainsbury Roads.
Motorists are advised to drive
carefully and avoid the
area.
