Council Continues Consultations On Māori Wards

Until 13 November Council is continuing its consultations with the community on what is a vitally important decision for local democracy.

“We are seeking further community feedback on whether to introduce Māori Wards for Tairāwhiti in time for the 2022 local election,” said James Baty, director of internal partnerships.

“We have launched a dedicated page on the Council website with more information on Māori wards, along with a video and Q&As.”

A number of public hui are scheduled as part of the consultation, including a public meeting at Te Karaka on 9 November and the HB Williams Memorial Library on 10 November. Full details of all the meetings are on Council’s website at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/wards

Council has printed information with questionnaires available for members of the public to return to gauge community feeling on the matter. That information will be collated and passed to Councillors to help with their decision making.

A survey is also available on the website.

Council would like community feedback from as many people possible until 13 November, which is the cut-off date. Public hearings will be held on 19 November if required, where members of the public will have the option to present their views in person, and councillors will hold an extraordinary meeting on 23 November to consider the issue with as much public feedback before them as possible.

“I encourage all of our community to take the time to get educated on this matter and provide meaningful feedback to ensure all voices are heard on this crucial matter,” Mr Baty said.

