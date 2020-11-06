Heavy Rain Warning For Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.
Issued:
8:19pm Thursday, 5th November 2020
Area: Bay of Plenty from Whakatane eastwards, also the Gisborne Ranges north of Ruatoria
Valid: 8:00pm Thursday to 7:00am Friday
Expect 60 to 80mm of rain, possibly more about the ranges in addition to rain which has already accumulated. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected with possible thunderstorms.