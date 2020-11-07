Police Monitoring Funeral Procession On Auckland's North Shore
Saturday, 7 November 2020, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is aware of a large funeral procession involving
gang members on Auckland's North Shore today which has
caused disruption to the local community.
The
situation is being monitored by Eagle and by officers on the
ground to ensure the safety of the public.
It is also
being filmed and any offending will be followed
up.
Police will continue to monitor activity
throughout the day.
---
Inspector Stefan McIntyre, Area Manager:
Prevention, Waitematā
East
