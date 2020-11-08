Crash- Glengarry Road,Glen Eden - Waitematā
Sunday, 8 November 2020, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three-car crash on
Glengarry Road in Glen Eden.
Police were alerted to
the crash at about 5am.
The road is blocked.
One
person has been transported to hospital in a serious
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
