Crash- Glengarry Road,Glen Eden - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a three-car crash on Glengarry Road in Glen Eden.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 5am.

The road is blocked.

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

