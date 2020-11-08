Police Ask For Help To Find Rehum Prior

Police are trying to locate
Feilding man Rehum Prior.
Rehum, aged 20, has been
missing since Sunday 1 November 2020 and both family and
Police have concerns for his well-being.
Search
efforts over the past two days have focused on an area near
Petersons Road (near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge
Track) in Apiti where Rehum's silver-coloured Caldina
stationwagon was located.
This is an area widely used
by hunters and we are hoping someone might have seen Rehum
or evidence he has been in the area. We would urge anyone
who might have information to please come
forward.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact
Police on 105 and quote file number
201106/8062.
