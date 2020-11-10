Napier Flooding Update

Multi-agency teams have this afternoon been visiting Napier suburbs impacted by the flooding in the city last night, checking on people’s welfare and assessing property damage.

The teams are made up of personnel from Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency’s Urban Search and Rescue, Red Cross and Napier City Council.

Fire and Emergency NZ Area Manager Ken Cooper says, as at 5pm this afternoon, 106 Napier properties have been assessed.

"Of those assessments, 16 have been determined uninhabitable and occupants have been evacuated," Ken Cooper says.

"Teams continue to move through Napier’s impacted areas this afternoon - Napier Hill and the suburbs of Maraenui, Marewa and Pirimai. Damage to structures range from minor to, in some cases, severe."

Kennedy Park Resort in Napier remains open tonight to people evacuated from their homes.

