Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s Top Butchers Announced

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: Alto Young Butcher

James Smith - Alto Young Butcher of the Year

James Smith from PAK’nSAVE, Pukekohe has won the prestigious Alto Young Butcher of the Year title, Blair Wright from Peter Timbs Meats in Christchurch was crowned ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice and Rob Lees from Warkworth Butchery took out the Pure South Master Butcher title in the grand final which was streamed live to the industry this evening from the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland.

You can view a recording of the live stream HERE.

James Smith, one of the pre-competition favourites and a Hellers Sharp Black, was delighted with his win. “There’s been a lot of stress and hard work on my part to get here. I’ve been in a lot of competitions over the years, so I am really pleased to finally take out the title.”

Finalists were chosen in September following five tightly fought regional competitions in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, involving over 40 competitors. The six young butchers and six apprentices in the two categories went head-to-head today in a spectacular battle of the butchers that saw knives flashing, bandsaws humming and mincers grinding.

The two-hour cutting test required competitors to keep their nerve and showcase their expertise in front of a team of eight judges. Both the Alto Young Butcher competitors and the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentices were tasked with breaking down a size 20 chicken, a whole pork leg, a beef short loin, and one mystery cut, a lamb forequarter, into a display of value-added products.

In addition to this, the apprentices were also expected to complete a 30 question, multiple choice exam and an interview with the judges as part of their route to glory.

The Pure South Master Butcher competition was open to all qualified butchers 31 years and older. This category saw six of New Zealand’s master butchers battle it out on their own pitch, giving the Alto Young Butchers a more level playing field. Competitors in this category had two hours to break down a beef banjo and a whole lamb and impress the judges with their value-added display.

Rob Lees, who only agreed to enter the competition in a deal with his apprentice, was pleased he took home the whopping $3,500 cash prize.

“You’ve got to back yourself in these competitions, but I am definitely surprised to have won. It’s taken a lot of practice, but it’s gone smoothly tonight. I’ve really enjoyed the experience.”

At the other end of the spectrum, the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice category provides an invaluable opportunity for those just starting out in the industry.

This was highlighted today by Blair Wright of Peter Timbs Meats in Christchruch who was the youngest competitor on show today, having only just turned 19. “It’s awesome I’ve won, I’m totally blown away. I’ve put in hours of practice, repetition was key to get everything perfect.”

Head Judge Peter Martin, butchery manager of Fresh Choice in Cromwell, is a strong advocate of butchery competitions.

“I’ve been to all the regionals and I’ve seen passion for the industry and hunger from individuals. That passion – and the skills they possess – shines through and shows in the displays produced tonight. It actually makes judging not very fun because of how difficult it is to decide a winner.”

Alongside Peter Martin on the judging panel was:

• Alana Empson from Foodstuffs North Island

• Peter Farrelly from Wilson Hellaby

• Corey Winder, Captain of the Hellers Sharp Blacks team and from Elite Meats Bush Inn

• Jeremy Garth, a member of the Hellers Sharp Blacks team and from New World Ferry Road

• Brian Everton from Cabernet Foods

As well as industry and peer recognition, the winning Alto Young Butcher and ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year receive a coveted trophy and a study tour. The Pure South Master Butcher of the Year received a trophy and a $3,500 cash prize.

The competition is proudly sponsored by Alto Packaging, ANZCO Foods, Pure South, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Competenz, Dunninghams, Hellers, Tegel and Wilson Hellaby.

The final placings:

 WinnerRunner Up
Alto Young ButcherJames Smith, PAK’nSAVE, PukekoheBrad Gillespie, New World Rototuna, Hamilton
ANZCO Foods Butcher ApprenticeBlair Wright, Peter Timbs Meats, ChristchurchVichith Ouk, Countdown Meat & Seafood, Auckland
Pure South Master ButcherRob Lees, Warkworth ButcheryBrendan Kemp, New World Gore

Alto Young Butcher of the Year finalists (alphabetical by surname):

  • Cameron Fletcher – New World Halswell, Christchurch
  • Brad Gillespie – New World Rototuna, Hamilton - Waikato Regional Winner
  • Braham Pink - Evans Bacon Company, Gisborne – Lower North Island Regional Winner
  • James Smith – PAK'nSAVE Pukekohe, Auckland - Upper North Island Regional Winner
  • Samantha Weller – PAK'nSAVE Rangiora, Christchurch – Upper South Island Regional Winner
  • Taylor Wyllie - New World Gardens, Dunedin – Lower South Island Regional Winner

ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year finalists (alphabetical by surname):
 

  • James Beattie – PAK'nSAVE Te Awamutu - Waikato Regional Winner
  • Maria de Lourdes Pio – PAK'nSAVE Rangiora, Christchurch
  • Vichith Ouk – Countdown Meat & Seafood, Auckland – Upper North Island Regional Winner
  • Jayden Segar – Countdown Central, Dunedin – Lower South Island Regional Runner-Up Winner
  • Jacob Wells – New World Foxton ­– Lower North Island Regional Winner
  • Blair Wright – Peter Timbs Meats, Christchurch – Upper South Island Regional Winner

Pure South Master Butcher of the Year contestants (alphabetical by surname):
 

  • Brendan Kemp – New World Gore
  • Lehi Te Kiri – Evans Bacon Company, Gisborne
  • Martin Hiki – Skills4Work, Auckland
  • Jason Wood – New World Howick, Auckland
  • Delmond Kimiora – PAK’nSAVE Pukekohe, Auckland
  • Lua MacDonald – Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge, Auckland
  • Rob Lees – Warkworth Butchery

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

The Alto Young Butcher and ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year is a prestigious event well regarded by the retail meat trade with the titles highly sought after. The competition has been running for over two decades and begins with five regional competitions where entrants showcase their knife skills during a practical cutting test. The Alto Young Butcher category of the competition is open to fully qualified butchers aged 30 years and under, those who are currently completing an apprenticeship fall under the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice category.

The regional cutting test is two hours long and involves breaking down and displaying different cuts of meat. This year, the chosen cuts are a size 20 chicken, a whole pork leg, and a beef short loin. The entrants are required to produce some compulsory cuts as well as utilising the remaining meat to demonstrate their creativity by value adding.

At the Grand Final the Alto Young Butchers and ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentices will tackle the same cuts as they did at the regionals, but will have free reign to create what they wish with no compulsory cuts and with the addition of a mystery cut. The ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice competitors also have the addition of an interview and multiple-choice exam.

There are six finalists in each category at the Grand Final. The first five are the winners from each of the regionals. The remaining finalists are taken from the overall top marks across the nation.

New to the competition this year is the Pure South Master Butcher competition which is held at the Grand Final only. This new competition category is open to qualified butchers 31 years and older and will see six of New Zealand’s master butchers battle it out on their own pitch, giving the Alto Young Butchers a more level playing field. The Pure South Master Butcher of the Year will receive a trophy and a $3,500 cash prize.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alto Young Butcher on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>

 

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Selects Strong Leadership Team

Judith Collins has been reconfirmed as Leader of the National Party, with Dr Shane Reti selected as the party’s new Deputy Leader. Both were selected unopposed following a Caucus meeting in Wellington today. “It is an enormous privilege to be reconfirmed ... More>>

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 