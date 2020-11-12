Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taradale High School Blown Away By Sports Grant

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 1:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

An NZCT grant of $4,377 to Taradale High School will go towards coaching and leadership services, and Blokart sailing equipment.

2019 saw the inclusion of four competitive hockey teams attending national and North Island tournaments. Expert coaching across the board from Graeme Findlay, Rob Stephenson, and Simon Nation (all representative coaches) and assistance from Greg Nicol (previous national coach and national development manager) has seen hockey at Taradale High School steadily increase in success and numbers, catering for all levels of skill and ability.

Hockey coach Robert Stephenson commented, “Coaching and leadership training is a vital part of the education of young men and women. Obtaining this funding helped students gain the confidence required to further help them now and in later life. Blokarting is a relatively new sport at Taradale High School. The funding we received from NZCT will assist those students participating in this sport to train and compete in the upcoming North Island and World Championship.

"Taradale High School has recently had great success in both the National Mountain Biking Secondary Schools competition in Wellington and the National Secondary Schools Multisport races in Rotorua. Our under-16 boy’s mountain biking relay team won their race and are New Zealand Secondary School Champions. Out of the 12 Taradale High School students who participated in Rotorua, we had first place finishes in under-19 and under-16 boys and finished in the top three places in all of the other categories we competed in.

“The funding NZCT provide is enormous in respect to our students being able to firstly take part and secondly compete at the level they do. Giving young adults the opportunities to better themselves through sport will only make society a better place.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 