Arrest Made Following Enderley Robbery

Detective Sergeant Chris McRae:

Police has arrested a man in relation to the robbery at the Fifth Avenue Mini Mart on 10 November.

The 29-year-old appeared in Hamilton District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

He was arrested at a Hamilton property earlier today, and has also been charged with theft in relation to a separate matter.

The charges come as the result of excellent investigative work by officers who worked quickly to make an arrest.

© Scoop Media

