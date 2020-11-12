Arrest Made Following Enderley Robbery
Thursday, 12 November 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Chris McRae:
Police has
arrested a man in relation to the robbery at the Fifth
Avenue Mini Mart on 10 November.
The 29-year-old
appeared in Hamilton District Court today charged with
aggravated robbery.
He was arrested at a Hamilton
property earlier today, and has also been charged with theft
in relation to a separate matter.
The charges come as
the result of excellent investigative work by officers who
worked quickly to make an
arrest.
