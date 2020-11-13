Serious Crash, Tarras - Southern
Friday, 13 November 2020, 6:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 November
Emergency services are
at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on the
Luggate-Tarras Road, Tarras.
Police were called about
8.35pm.
One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle,
has died following the crash.
Traffic management will
remain in place overnight and the Serious Crash Unit will
examine the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more