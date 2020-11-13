Napier Flood Update - 13 November 2020

As at 3pm today Napier flood recovery assessment teams have completed all planned assessments of houses and properties in the worst impacted areas.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Urban Search and Rescue and Napier City Council engineers have carried out 449 assessments of impacted properties.

"Of those 449 assessments, 102 houses are been determined not habitable," says Fire and Emergency Hawkes Bay Area Manager Ken Cooper.

"24 of those are significantly damaged," he says.

"34 uninhabitable houses are on or around Napier Hill and 68 are in Marewa, Maraenui, Pirimai and Taradale."

Impacted residents seeking assistance can call 0800 422 923 or visit www.hbemergency.govt.nz and www.napier.govt.nz

This will be the final update on the numbers of assessments of impacted properties.

