SH2/River Road, Elderslea, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Saturday, 14 November 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 (River Road) at Elderslea will be closed
for several hours while Police examine the scene of a
serious crash.
Motorists are urged to avoid any
unnecessary travel in the area or to expect
delays.
Diversions remain in
place.
