State Highway 2 (River Road), Elderslea - Wellington
Saturday, 14 November 2020, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State
Highway 2 (River Road) , Elderslea, Upper
Hutt.
Emergency services were alerted to the two
vehicle crash between Gibbons Street and Whakatiki Street at
around 10:59am.
Serious injuries have been
reported.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notofied.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
