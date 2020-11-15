Serious Crash - Kaipara Coast Highway - Waitematā
Sunday, 15 November 2020, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place following a crash on the Kaipara
Coast Highway this morning.
The crash, involving a car
and a motorcycle, occurred at 11.15am.
The
motorcyclist has reportedly sustained serious
injuries.
Diversions are in place for northbound and
southbound traffic and motorists are asked to follow signage
and the directions of emergency
personnel.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more