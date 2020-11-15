Serious Crash - Kaipara Coast Highway - Waitematā

Diversions are in place following a crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at 11.15am.

The motorcyclist has reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Diversions are in place for northbound and southbound traffic and motorists are asked to follow signage and the directions of emergency personnel.

© Scoop Media

