Waipapa’s Café And Retail Store To Open To The Public Tomorrow

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Fresh, locally sourced food, premium coffee and tea, thoughtful gifts and more. That’s a selection of what people can expect when Waipapa’s café and retail store open their doors to the public tomorrow, Wednesday 18 November.

With two brand new stores, Peaberry and Willow Lane, patients and visitors will have a wide of variety of options to choose from.

Located on the ground floor in the main foyer, Peaberry provides a modern, comfortable space to sit down and relax while in Christchurch’s newest hospital building – Waipapa.

Peaberry Cafe

Willow Lane is located next to Peaberry and will offer premium coffee, grab’n’go food options and a range of giftware and other necessities for a stay in hospital.

Retail Manager Nick Abernethy says he’s looking forward to providing patients, visitors and staff with great choices.

“Just because people are in a hospital shouldn’t mean they miss out on quality retail and hospitality options. We’ll be preparing our selection of fresh food on site daily, with the variety on offer is sure to have wide appeal.

“Both sites will cater to a range of dietary requirements, with gluten free, dairy free and vegan options available. There’s something for everyone at Peaberry and Willow Lane,” says Nick.

For those in a hurry, Willow Lane will also offer an easy-to-use ordering app to ensure people can get their fix without the wait.

Customers can look forward to top quality espresso coffee, with Canterbury DHB partnering with two of New Zealand’s top coffee roasters, Allpress and Atomic. All of the passionate baristas have undergone intensive training to ensure the coffee appeals to even the harshest critic.

Complementing the coffee at Peaberry is T2 tea, and if you know T2 then you know that it’s not your average tea experience.

Both options will be open 7 days a week. Peaberry will be open 7am–4pm Monday–Friday and 9am–3pm Saturday– Sunday. Willow Lane will be open every day 8am–8pm.

See you there!

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
