Major Gold Strike in Palmerston North!

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 10:46 am
Press Release: Harraways Ltd


Brianna Richardson is the lucky major winner of the ‘Search for the Golden Nugget’ consumer promotion. She has won a whopping $10,000 Golden Nugget!!

This big win has come at the perfect time for Brianna, a student nurse based in Palmerston North, as she finishes her studies this month.

“I am so happy and still can’t believe that I have won so much money! It will sure come in handy and will go towards my student loan!”, Brianna said when told she was the major winner.

Brianna, originally from Rotorua, was having dinner with her visiting parents and decided to pop over the road to Countdown in the Palmerston North Plaza to buy her favourite Harraways oats. “Living on my own, the oat sachets are so convenient as I can just grab and go, says Brianna.

This lucky box of Harraways Single Serve Oat Sachets was the only one Brianna purchased and entered her unique code into the promotion.

When asked whether she usually eats Harraways, Brianna replied, “I’ve grown up with Harraways oats and love them even more now!”.

“The Search for the Golden Nugget promotion has attracted thousands of entries over the past six weeks. We are thrilled the major Golden Nugget has gone to such a deserving winner and are so pleased to be able to help with her nursing studies.

We wish to say a HUGE thank you to all our loyal customers who participated in this promotion”, says Peter Cox, Harraways Marketing Manager.


