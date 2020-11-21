Hawera Assault - Police Appeal For Witnesses
Saturday, 21 November 2020, 6:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
20 November
Police investigating
the serious assault of a man in Hawera on 7 November are
appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in
touch.
The assault took place in an alleyway near the
White Heart Hotel in the early hours of 7
November.
The victim suffered serious injuries which
required hospital treatment.
Police are following
strong lines of enquiry in relation to identifying the
person/s responsible, however we would still like to hear
from anyone who witnessed the assault and has not yet spoken
to us.
We are also keen to speak to a Good Samaritan
who assisted the victim after the assault and walked him
home.
If you can help, please contact Police via 105
and quote file number
201111/4323.
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>