Jetski Safety Courses On Offer This Summer

Marlborough’s Harbourmaster is putting out the call for personal water craft (PWC) users to take advantage of free safety courses this summer.

“Personal water craft users are the fastest growing sub group of recreational boaties. We are keen to include them in our wider safe boating community,” said Harbourmaster, Luke Grogan.

Run by the Marlborough Harbourmaster and Picton’s Seatech Marine, the one day courses are designed to improve PWC (commonly referred to as jetski) knowledge and understanding of maritime rules and regulations so people can enjoy the water safely.

“When you are on a personal water craft, you should always follow the safer boating guidance,” said Luke.

The free courses are funded by Maritime New Zealand as part of an effort to build safer boating cultures across New Zealand. They will run every second Sunday from 10.00 am to 2.30 pm at Picton’s Queen Charlotte Yacht Club, beginning 6 December through to 28 March.

Participants will get the chance to try out the latest PWC from Seadoo, thanks to Seatech Marine, combined with free training, safety advice, snacks and giveaways. There will be on shore and in-water training exercises as part of the day.

Course dates are:

Sunday 6 & 20 December 2020

Sunday 17 & 31 January 2021

Sunday 14 & 28 February 2021

Sunday 28 March 2021

To register contact harbours@marlborough.govt.nz for a registration form. Be sure to book your place at least a week prior to secure a spot.

© Scoop Media

