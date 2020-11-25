NPDC - 4.15pm Weather Update

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

4:15pm update

· About 80 millimetres of rain fell in five hours in central New Plymouth today which overwhelmed the city’s water network.

· This downpour also impacted Inglewood but Waitara and Bell Block largely escaped the deluge.

· Sewage overflows and flooding at various pump stations from this morning, are now under control. There will be an investigation into these overflows.

· There are public warnings in place from Ngamotu Beach through to Bell Block beaches.

· Please do not swim or eat kai from these areas and warning signs have been put up.

· We have crews on the ground, to tidy up any rain related debris or drainage issues.

· We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the situation overnight, and we have people on standby in case we experience further extreme rainfall.

· Please continue to drive safely and remember to not swim or eat kai from some waterways.

· Investment in our ageing water network is a key consideration in our next 10-Year Plan and will help ensure our system can perform during severe weather events like this.

Closed roads

· Huatoki Plaza by the river and the Puke Ariki under pass in central New Plymouth are closed. This will be re-evaluated at 8am tomorrow.

Sewerage overflows

· There is a sewage overflow into a stormwater drain on Konini Street, Inglewood.

