Police Launch Homicide Enquiry After Body Found In Sunnyhills

29 November

Police can confirm the death of a woman whose body was found in Sunnyhills yesterday afternoon is now being treated as a homicide.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and a scene examination is ongoing.

Today officers have continued to make enquiries in the area where the body was located, and have been speaking to friends, family and associates of the deceased.

While formal identification is yet to be completed Police believe the body to be that of 55-year-old Elizabeth Zhong, who was reported missing from Counties Manukau East yesterday.

Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 201128/1909.

--- Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers

