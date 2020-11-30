Update - Missing Person, Katikati
Monday, 30 November 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report about 5.45pm on Saturday 28
November that a body had been located in the vicinity of the
Wharawhara track, Katikati.
While formal
identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body
is that of local man Shaun Donovan, who was reported missing
in August.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
