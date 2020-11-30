Update - Missing Person, Katikati

Police received a report about 5.45pm on Saturday 28 November that a body had been located in the vicinity of the Wharawhara track, Katikati.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body is that of local man Shaun Donovan, who was reported missing in August.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

