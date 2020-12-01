Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ground Surveys To Inform SH16 Brigham Creek To Kumeū Design

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 9:16 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is about to start geotechnical surveys on State Highway 16 to inform the design of safety improvements along the road corridor between Brigham Creek and Kumeū.

This is Stage Two of planned safety improvements on SH16 between Brigham Creek and Waimauku and includes widening the road and bridges, adding a flush median, flexible safety barriers and making it safer to make right hand turns.

Work on Stage Two is continuing even though the start of Stage One improvements (SH16 Huapai to Waimauku) is on hold while a notice of requirement appeal is resolved.

The survey work will range from truck-mounted rigs drilling into the ground to excavators collecting soil and subsurface samples, with other equipment monitoring underground water. The survey teams will be working along the roadside, with plans to survey on private property in the future.

“The surveys will tell us a lot more about the type of rock and soil in the area, which helps the design of the route and how we manage and mitigate the impacts of the project, ” says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

The work will start on Monday, 7 December and take up to 4 weeks. There will be temporary speed limits where the teams are working from 9:00AM to 3:00PM. There will be road shoulder closures, but traffic lanes will remain open.

“We appreciate this is a busy section of the state highway and the survey work will require traffic management to keep the road open. We ask road users to be patient, allow extra time for their journey and keep to temporary speed limits to ensure the safety of our road crews.”

The survey teams will primarily work on:

  • SH16 between Kennedys Road to 300 SH16 (just before the Coatesville/Riverhead highway)
  • SH16 between Coatesville/Riverhead Highway to Taupaki roundabout
  • SH16 between Taupaki roundabout and Juicy ice cream shop
  • Main Road, Kumeū between Riverhead Road and Weza Lane.

The SH16 Brigham Creek to Waimauku project aims to improve safety and capacity along this busy route in the near term, while Waka Kotahi works with Auckland Transport and Auckland Council on longer-term investigations to address future growth and congestion in northwest Auckland.

Stage Two between Brigham Creek and Kumeu will include flexible road safety barriers, a flush medium to create safe space for turning vehicles, extra lanes between Brigham Creek and Taupaki roundabout to improve capacity and travel times and an upgrade at the SH16/Coatesville Riverhead Highway intersection.

A new shared path between Kumeū and Brigham Creek for walking and cycling will connect into the wider Auckland cycling network and provide more travel options for the community.

For more on the project see https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh16-brigham-creek-and-waimauku/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How America’s Middle East Allies Are Poisoning The Ground Joe Biden Will Inherit

As even the US mainstream media has been reporting, the prime motive for the murder of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (by Israeli or Saudi operatives, or both) has been to poison the situation that the next US president will inherit. At best, there was only an outside chance that the incoming Biden administration and the outgoing liberal regime of Iranian PM Hassan Rouhani could have revived the Iran anti-nuclear deal that Rouhani had negotiated in 2015 with Barack Obama. Deliberately though, America’s allies have now made it impossible for Biden to pursue that option... More>>

 

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:

Pay Gap: Progress On Pay Equity For DHB Staff

Today’s initial agreement between DHBs and the PSA on pay equity for clerical and administration staff is an important step toward better, fairer pay for this crucial and largely female workforce, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 