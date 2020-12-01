The Lion Foundation And Community Combine To Help Save Historic Church

Eastern Bay of Plenty locals have rallied with an amazing fundraising effort to help restore the historic Anglican Church of Raukokore.

Built in 1894, the church is a category 1 Historic Places Trust Building. Approximately 6000 people a year pay it a visit, despite its remote location 100km north east up the Pacific Coast Highway from Opotiki.

A recent feasibility study by the Anglican Church of Raukokare Restoration and Preservation Trust, concluded the roof was not structurally sound and was in urgent need of repair.

This sparked a fundraising campaign and, last weekend, locals helped raise $31,785 towards the repairs.

There were raffles, auctions, a hangi, other food made by locals, including crayfish and donations.

Along with a $35,000 contribution from The Lion Foundation the restoration trust has the funds to replace the roof. The materials should be available mid-January with the job being complete by February 2021.

Trustee Sid Carter was thrilled with the result.

“With bolstered spirits after The Lion Foundation’s generous grant, our local community well and truly gathered together and gave their all, their commitment clear in the fantastic amount raised.

I personally, am so proud of the connection between the Trust’s restoration project, and our small but fierce community, and think it was a brilliant effort.”

Once the roof repair is complete the focus will shift to recladding and a new paint job.

Look out for another community funding drive then.

