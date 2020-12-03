Free Online Marketplace Launched To Boost Business In South Taranaki

Local South Taranaki businesses have a new place to be discovered and grow their sales with the launch of a Shop South Taranaki website (www.shopsouthtaranaki.co.nz)

The new website, an initiative led by the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) and developed in collaboration with the District’s business associations, is designed to create an online marketplace to help businesses attract new customers and boost their bottom line.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says it’s a perfect time to support local businesses. “One of the things that really stood out this year is the support our communities have shown towards the shop local movement. This new marketplace is exciting because it showcases our wonderful range of businesses to potential customers anywhere in the world. People will be impressed when they discover how much is happening here,” he says.

STDC business development manager Scott Willson is looking forward to growing the online marketplace. “We have 120 businesses on board already and would love to see as many as possible join and benefit from this. It’s free to be involved, easy to create a listing and there is a category to suit every type of business. I’m happy to help anyone who needs a hand getting started,” says Willson. “The aim is to give businesses of all types and sizes a professional online presence, which is increasingly important.”

Customers can browse twelve categories and choose to view listings from throughout the District or within each of the seven towns. “With such great variety all in one spot, I’d like Shop South Taranaki to become the place customers visit first when they are looking for local products and services,” Willson added.

Craig Dingle, co-owner of Dreamtime Surf in Ōpunakē, is one of the business owners excited by the opportunity. “More and more people are researching destinations and making purchases online. We are pleased to have our business showcased on Shop South Taranaki, it’s a great Council initiative” he says.

Each participating business receives a fully editable webpage including their logo, an image, information about the business, opening hours and contact details. Businesses can drive traffic to their existing websites and social media pages or upgrade their listings to run a complete online store within the marketplace.

Any business or community service based in South Taranaki can join the Shop South Taranaki marketplace by creating a free listing at shopsouthtaranaki.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

