Serious Crash, SH30, Horohoro - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 6 December 2020, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State
Highway 30, Horohoro.
Emergency services were alerted
to a car that has rolled at the intersection of SH30/Apirana
Road at around 10:40am.
One person is said to be
critically injured.
Another person has minor
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is on its
way.
The road is closed. Motorists are advised to
avoid the area or expect
delays.
