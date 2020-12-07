Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrive Alive These Holidays – If You’re Drinking, Don’t Drive

Monday, 7 December 2020, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

With the festive holiday season just around the corner, New Zealand Police and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have a simple message for Kiwis: Arrive alive – if you’re drinking, don’t drive.

“Tragically around 400 people continue to be killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads every year in crashes where the driver was impaired,” says Waka Kotahi General Manager Safety, Health and Environment Greg Lazzaro.

National Road Policing Manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch says no-one’s holiday needs to be ruined by an avoidable tragedy on the roads this year – we all have the power to make good decisions which will keep the roads safe for everyone.

The message is clear – make the right choice these holidays – if you’re drinking, don’t drive.

Mr Lazzaro says a new Waka Kotahi advertising campaign launched yesterday supports that message by targeting drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving.

“Unfortunately there are still a lot of Kiwi drivers who don’t think it’s a problem to drive after drinking.

They know that drinking increases their chance of crashing, and they know the consequences of being stopped by Police, but they’re still willing to take the chance.

“Anyone can make a mistake when driving, but alcohol impairment can turn that mistake into a life changing, tragic event.

Deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not inevitable, and New Zealanders absolutely do not need to accept that serious crashes are just another part of the holidays.”

Superintendent Gini Welch says Police will be working hard throughout the holidays and all summer long to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to prevent drink-driving through impairment check points and random roadside testing.

But we also ask people to make responsible decisions that don’t risk lives.

“In the five years from 2015 to 2019, 374 people were killed in crashes where the driver was over the legal alcohol limit, and nearly 1,600 people were seriously injured in those crashes.

That’s a lot of lives, a lot of people who could still be here today or who would not be suffering the ongoing effects of serious injury had the drunk drivers in those crashes made a different choice.

“We know people like to socialise and celebrate at the end of the year, and that’s ok.

What we ask is that you please plan ahead.

If you’re drinking, don’t drive.

“That means getting a cab, or getting a mate to be the sober driver.

Take turns over the summer so you get home safe at the end of the night.

You wouldn’t want your family on the same road as a drunk driver so don’t put yourself, or someone else’s family, in that danger by getting behind the wheel drunk.”

Please look after each other, driver sober and arrive alive.

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


