Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Hautere/Te Horo Residents

Nearly 300 residents in the Hautere/Te Horo community on the Kāpiti Coast are being advised to boil their tap water before use as a precautionary measure following the recent heavy rainfall.

Infrastructure Services Group Manager Sean Mallon says that the poor weather conditions have made the water turbidity higher than normal.

“High turbidity makes it harder for us to be certain that the UV treatment process used to kill all the micro-organisms is 100% effective. The water is still subject to Chlorination.

“Because of this, we are advising residents who access the Hautere/Te Horo public water supply to boil all water used for drinking, making up infant formula or ice, preparing food and cleaning teeth as a precautionary measure.

“If affected residents are unable to boil their water, they can treat it by adding 5 drops of plain, unscented household bleach to 1 litre of water and leaving it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking.

“Water should be boiled even if it already smells of chlorine when it comes out of the tap.”

“Employers should ensure that they provide their staff with boiled or bottled drinking water while the precautionary boil water notice is in place,” Mr Mallon said.

The boil water notice for the Hautere/Te Horo public water supply will be in place until the turbidity levels reduce. The Council is advising anyone showing signs of illness to seek advice from their doctor or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Mr Mallon said Council staff have hand-delivered boil water notices to affected households in the Hautere/Te Horo area this afternoon.

If people have any concerns or questions about the boil water notice for Hautere/Te Horo they are advised to call the Council on 04 296 4700 or email kapiti.council@kapiticoast.govt.nz

For more information about the Kāpiti Coast District’s public water supply visit https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/Safe-Drinking-Water

© Scoop Media

