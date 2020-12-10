Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TEAM Group | Marlborough Economic Update

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

TEAM (The Economic Action Marlborough) Group delivered its latest Marlborough Economic Update to individuals, businesses, agencies and sector representatives at the Marlborough Convention Centre this week.

The presentation included a detailed report from economists Infometrics, delivered by Brad Olsen and Alistair Schorn, on revised estimates of the economic impacts of COVID-19 on Marlborough.

Councillor and TEAM Group Chair Mark Peters spoke about the group’s activities so far with a number of Council-funded projects either completed or in progress.

Michelle Martin (Ministry of Social Development Labour Market Manager – Top of the South) also spoke about the range of MSD products and services available, both to employers and those seeking work.

Clr Peters said TEAM acknowledged that Infometrics make their forecasts based on their best available data and professional opinion. “TEAM’s aim with its activities is to lessen the impact on Marlborough‘s economy as much as possible and improve on the Infometrics forecast,” he said.

Key points in Infometrics’ assessment of the current situation for Marlborough were:

· The region has taken a substantial hit, but has rebounded well

· In the June 2020 quarter, GDP declined by 14.4% in Marlborough, compared with 12.4% nationally

· In the September 2020 quarter, consumer spending recovered to be 1.4% up on the same quarter in 2019

· Jobseeker and CIRP (COVID Income Relief Payment) recipients grew by 70%

· Some jobs have been lost, but more have been created

· Young people have been hit the hardest

· The housing market is hot and getting hotter

· Construction activity has been steady

Looking forward, Infometrics has forecast the following:

· Strong demand for primary and manufactured goods should stand the district in good stead

· Marlborough’s economy could contract by 5% over the year to March 2021 and then grow by 1% over the year to March 2022

· Manufacturing and hospitality will likely take the biggest hit

· Lack of international tourism will likely be the most felt in the upcoming two quarters

· Employment could decline into 2022

· Jobs in hospitality, retail and for Māori will potentially be hardest hit

· Unemployment may reach 4.9%

· The region could face lost earnings of close to $73 million due to job losses

· Construction may slow to March 2022 but will likely recover by March 2023

A full copy of the Economic Impacts of COVID-19 on the Marlborough District – Revised Estimates can be found at:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/the-economic-action-marlborough-team-group/reports

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 