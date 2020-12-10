Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

December Downpours Force Closures Across Kāpiti Roading Network

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is asking for patience as it works at pace to deal with issues throughout its roading network following weeks of wet weather.

“Our network has taken an absolute hammering, particularly after last night’s downpour. We have slips and fallen trees forcing closures on Akatarawa, Paekārāriki Hill and Waterfall Roads. Our crews are on site working to clean up but these roads will likely remain closed to through traffic for tonight’s commute home. Residents will still be able to access their homes,” says Glen O’Connor, Access & Transport Manager.

“To give you the scale of what we are managing today, it is extremely rare that we have all three roads closed together. Water, mud and debris are moving down many of our steeper roads making it very slippery to navigate. If you’re not a resident of these areas, avoid using these roads.”

It’s not just slips that Council is contending with. General surface flooding has worsened existing potholes and erosion across the district.

“Summer is traditional when we get stuck in to our maintenance programme and our scouting trips today have identified that a lot of the areas on our schedule have significantly worsened overnight,” says Mr O’Connor.

“An earlier slow slip on Ōtaki Gorge Road at Blue Bluff (12km inland from SH1), which had already forced the road to close, has had further movement today. We are looking at a large amount of material that is unstable. Please avoid the area – it’s dangerous.

“We’ve diverted all our resources to manage the most urgent issues but it will take time for us to clear the backlog of work. We are asking our community to please take care out there, be patient with us and report any issues they are coming across. We are working as quickly as we can.”

To keep up to date on our work and the status of roads in our network, see https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/roads/road-closure-status/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 