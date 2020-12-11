Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vandalism Takes Shine Off Kauri Dieback Track Upgrades

Friday, 11 December 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland ratepayers have been hit by acts of vandalism in local and regional parks where kauri tracks have been closed to the public for upgrades. So far, it has cost them over $100,000.

“These acts of vandalism are a senseless waste of scarce resources and endanger our environment,” says Mayor Phil Goff.

“Council is working hard to reopen tracks so Aucklanders can get out and enjoy the parks and reserves this summer. Senseless behaviour by a small number of people is holding back this work.”

Multiple incidents of ripped fencing, stolen and damaged cameras and signs, theft of spray guns and brushes and broken hygiene stations have been reported; local parks have suffered most.

“Vandalism has always occurred in regional parks but the specific and deliberate damage to track barriers, signs and the wilful cutting of sterigene lines would appear to be a form of protest and that’s the frustrating piece,” adds Stu Leighton, Senior Ranger - Kauri Dieback Management.

Read more here on OurAuckland

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 