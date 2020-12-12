Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming works/delays

Ohaupo Road/SH3

From Monday 15 December, two way stop/go traffic management will be in place on Ohaupo Road/SH3 from Dixon Road to the top of Chinaman’s Hill while contractors carry out surfacing and install traffic islands. The work will be carried out at night and is expected to be complete by Friday 18 December.

Section of river path at Fairfield closed 16 December

A section of the Fairfield Esplanade immediately north of Fairfield Bridge will be closed on Wednesday 16 December while two large poplar trees are removed. Arborists will be working along the path from 7.30am to 5pm to remove the trees, which are hazardous. The work is expected to take a day.

Carey Street closed for tree maintenance

Carey Street in Forest Lake will be closed for the day on Monday 14 December while Hamilton City Council contractors do tree maintenance. Residents will still be able to enter and exit the street.

Traffic signal repair work under evening lane closure

Evening lane closures will be in place at the following intersections from 6.30pm Monday 14 December to 3am Tuesday 15 December, while traffic signals are repaired: Church Street and Maui Street intersection and Wairere Drive and Bisley Road intersection. Traffic management will be in place during this time.

Forest Lake Road closure

From 5 January 2021, Forest Lake Road will be closed between Rimu Street and Avalon Drive to install a strategic wastewater pipe. Traffic detours will be in place via Rimu Street, Maeroa Road, Norton Road and Lincoln Street. Signage will be in place to guide pedestrians and people on bikes through the site. The road is expected to reopen late January with traffic management in place. Find out more about this project at hamilton.govt.nz/westernduplication

Ongoing works

River path closure

The Te Awa River Path will reopen between Bryce Street and Rostrevor Street from 3pm Monday 14 December. Temporary measures will remain in place. We thank you for your patience during this time. Find out more about this project at hamilton.govt.nz/riverpaths

Palmerston Street on track to reopen end of week

The second phase of the Palmerston Street road works, from Hammond Street to Pembroke Street, is on track to be completed and the road reopened by Friday 18 December. There will be around two weeks’ worth of minor works to be completed in early January as part of the project’s safety improvements. This work will be done either under a shoulder closure and stop/go operation or road closure for a short period of time. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these works have been carried out. For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/transportprojects

Bankwood Road closure

Bankwood Road is closed between Comries Road and Laurence Street. The closure began Monday 7 December and is in place for approximately two weeks as part of the Bankwood Road/Comries Road intersection upgrade. The closure is Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm and Saturday between 7am and 2pm. A detour is available via Laurence Street and Herbert Road, with traffic management in place. Cyclist and pedestrian access are not affected. When complete, the roundabout will include a shared off-road path and raised safety platforms to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety. The roundabout will be open prior to Christmas, however we will be returning in the New Year to complete some minor works. When possible please use an alternative route and allow for delays.

