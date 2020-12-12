Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Week On Our Streets

Saturday, 12 December 2020, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming works/delays

Ohaupo Road/SH3 
From Monday 15 December, two way stop/go traffic management will be in place on Ohaupo Road/SH3 from Dixon Road to the top of Chinaman’s Hill while contractors carry out surfacing and install traffic islands. The work will be carried out at night and is expected to be complete by Friday 18 December.

Section of river path at Fairfield closed 16 December
A section of the Fairfield Esplanade immediately north of Fairfield Bridge will be closed on Wednesday 16 December while two large poplar trees are removed. Arborists will be working along the path from 7.30am to 5pm to remove the trees, which are hazardous. The work is expected to take a day.

Carey Street closed for tree maintenance
Carey Street in Forest Lake will be closed for the day on Monday 14 December while Hamilton City Council contractors do tree maintenance. Residents will still be able to enter and exit the street.

Traffic signal repair work under evening lane closure
Evening lane closures will be in place at the following intersections from 6.30pm Monday 14 December to 3am Tuesday 15 December, while traffic signals are repaired: Church Street and Maui Street intersection and Wairere Drive and Bisley Road intersection. Traffic management will be in place during this time.

Forest Lake Road closure
From 5 January 2021, Forest Lake Road will be closed between Rimu Street and Avalon Drive to install a strategic wastewater pipe. Traffic detours will be in place via Rimu Street, Maeroa Road, Norton Road and Lincoln Street. Signage will be in place to guide pedestrians and people on bikes through the site. The road is expected to reopen late January with traffic management in place. Find out more about this project at hamilton.govt.nz/westernduplication

Ongoing works

River path closure
The Te Awa River Path will reopen between Bryce Street and Rostrevor Street from 3pm Monday 14 December. Temporary measures will remain in place. We thank you for your patience during this time. Find out more about this project at hamilton.govt.nz/riverpaths

Palmerston Street on track to reopen end of week
The second phase of the Palmerston Street road works, from Hammond Street to Pembroke Street, is on track to be completed and the road reopened by Friday 18 December. There will be around two weeks’ worth of minor works to be completed in early January as part of the project’s safety improvements. This work will be done either under a shoulder closure and stop/go operation or road closure for a short period of time. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these works have been carried out. For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/transportprojects

Bankwood Road closure 
Bankwood Road is closed between Comries Road and Laurence Street. The closure began Monday 7 December and is in place for approximately two weeks as part of the Bankwood Road/Comries Road intersection upgrade. The closure is Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm and Saturday between 7am and 2pm. A detour is available via Laurence Street and Herbert Road, with traffic management in place. Cyclist and pedestrian access are not affected. When complete, the roundabout will include a shared off-road path and raised safety platforms to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety. The roundabout will be open prior to Christmas, however we will be returning in the New Year to complete some minor works. When possible please use an alternative route and allow for delays.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 