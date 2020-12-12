Road Now Open, But Delays Expected - Central
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH 1 at Ohau, south of Levin is now open to traffic
following an earlier incident in which a vehicle hit an
overbridge.
While the road is now open, traffic is
backed up and motorists are asked to have patience and delay
travel if
possible.
