Road Now Open, But Delays Expected - Central

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers' money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape.

NZ Taxpayers' Union - Petition Launched For Trevor Mallard To Pay Back Taxpayers For His Defamation Settlement And Legal Costs

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow.

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ.

