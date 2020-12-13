Fatal Crash, Auckland - Auckland City
Sunday, 13 December 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a two-car crash in Auckland this
morning.
It happened on Mount Eden Road, near Three
Kings Grove, just before 5am.
The road remains blocked
while emergency services are at the scene and motorists are
asked to take alternate routes.
The Serious Crash Unit
has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
