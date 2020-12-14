Change In Fire Seasons For Northland

Fire seasons are changing in Northland as at 8am Monday 14 Dec

The whole of the Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara districts are moving to a restricted fire season. This means a permit may be required to light a fire and, if granted a permit, you will be required to follow the conditions listed.

Limestone Island in Whangarei Harbour will be in a prohibited fire season. This means no open-air fires are allowed on the Island.

The private use of fireworks is also banned in the Karikari peninsula and Ahipara township - including the surrounding areas.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says the season changes and banning of private use of fireworks have been prompted by the hot, dry and windy conditions.

"These conditions increase the fire danger and make it more likely for a fire to spread and start a wildfire," says Myles.

Anyone planning a summer holiday in Northland should also obey the fire season and be safe with fire.

"We typically see a lot of tourists in the area during this time of year, so ask them to be fire safe too."

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to double check the fire season in your area, or the area you’re travelling to, and whether a fire permit is required."

"You can also use www.checkitsalright.nz to find tips on how to reduce the risk of fire, and apply for a permit if needed.

