Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 1/Dunedin Northern Motorway - Southern

Police can confirm one person has died following the earlier crash on SH1/Dunedin Northern Motorway.

Police were alerted to the crash just before 9.30am.

The single-occupant of the vehicle has sadly died at the scene.

The road is now open to heavy traffic.

Diversions are in place for all other vehicles.

Police inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.

© Scoop Media

