Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 1/Dunedin Northern Motorway - Southern
Monday, 14 December 2020, 12:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
earlier crash on SH1/Dunedin Northern Motorway.
Police
were alerted to the crash just before 9.30am.
The
single-occupant of the vehicle has sadly died at the
scene.
The road is now open to heavy
traffic.
Diversions are in place for all other
vehicles.
Police inquiries are ongoing to establish
the cause of the
crash.
