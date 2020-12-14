Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Urge Nelson Residents To Keep Homes And Vehicles Secure

Monday, 14 December 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman, Nelson Bays Police:

Nelson Bays Police are reminding people to keep their cars and property secure after recent burglaries in the Nelson and Motueka area.

In many of these cases, offenders have taken advantage of homes and cars that were left unlocked and unsecure.

Investigations are ongoing into the burglary reports, and one person has been charged.

With Christmas and the summer break coming up this is a great time to make sure your home and property is secure.

Everyone can take simple steps that make it harder for criminals to offend.

With your vehicle:

  • Park in well-lit areas when possible.
  • Don’t leave valuables or documents with personal information behind.
  • Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.
  • Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.
  • Consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent.

With your home:

  • Lock your doors and windows.
  • Keep valuables out of sight.
  • Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables.
  • Install an alarm system, and get sensor lights fitted.
  • Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
  • Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.

Note and report car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles or people.

We also know that many of us this year have got to know our neighbours better.

Keep an eye out for them and their property, and let them know if you are going away.

Simple things like clearing the mailbox and cleaning up around your property show that it’s occupied, and less of a target.

These are easy steps that can make all the difference when it comes to keeping your property safe.

If you see anything suspicious call 111.

We would rather attend to prevent a crime happening, than attend after an offence has occurred.

Information can also be provided via the Police non-emergency number 105.

