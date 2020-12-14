Stratford I-SITE And Stratford Library A One Stop Shop From 15 December 2020

The Stratford Information Centre i-SITE is on the move and will be co-located with the Stratford Library in Prospero Place from 15 December 2020.

From this week people will be able to book a driving test, buy concert tickets, plan a trip around New Zealand, renew library books and access digital support services all in the one place.

Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “The move allows for a more integrated customer service experience for community members and visitors to the district.”

The choice to co-locate the i-SITE with the Library was made by Council in 2018 and is a decision that joins 15 other i-SITEs across New Zealand already sharing a space with libraries, museums or galleries.

New hours for these services came into effect on Monday 14 December 2020.

The Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre operating hours are:

• 8.30am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday

• 9.00am - 1.00pm Saturdays

• Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

If you have any questions please contact Council by phone on 06 765 6099 or email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

